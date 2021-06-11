Regional Vice Chairman contracts COVID-19 despite 1st vaccine being administered

Regional Vice Chairman (VC) of Region 10, Douglas Gittens has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), even after taking the first dose of the vaccine on May 27, 2021.

This is according to a statement on the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10’s Facebook page a short while ago.

“As a reminder, health officials have stated clearly that the first dose of the vaccine does not protect you against contracting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and full protection against the disease is expected 14 days after a person would have taken their second dose for the two-dose vaccines available. However, with the advent of the floods, the Vice Chairman had traveled to various areas in sub-region 2 including Kwakwani for which he holds direct responsibility, to assist in relief efforts and subsequently reported feeling unwell. Today, after suffering symptoms including loss of taste, he presented himself for a COVID-19 test to be done, which proved positive, and was admitted to the Upper Demerara Hospital. The Regional Democratic Council extends best wishes for a speedy recovery to the Vice Chairman and urges all residents to get vaccinated as early as possible.”