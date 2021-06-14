Regional Vice Chairman Douglas Gittens succumbs after contracting COVID-19

The Chairman, Councilors and staff of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10 mourn the passing of Regional Vice Chairman Douglas Gittens, and extend sincerest condolences to his relatives and friends.

According to a statement from that RDC, Vice Chairman Gittens is remembered as a “very friendly and approachable person who shared his affable character in interactions with persons from all walks of life and in communities across Region 10.”

His penultimate work assignment was to deliver food and other supplies to the people of subregion 2 including Kwakwani and Landersville, which formed part of his direct responsibility, to assist in relief efforts and subsequently reported feeling unwell.

“On Friday June 11th, after complaining of symptoms including loss of taste, he presented himself for a COVID-19 test to be done, which proved positive, and was admitted to the Upper Demerara Hospital. The RDC of Region 10 will certainly miss the dedication and commitment to public service that Vice Chairman Douglas eschewed, and again extends sympathy to the bereaved relatives and friends.”