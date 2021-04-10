Regions Three, Six report severe flooding

-Assessment team already deployed by CDC to affected areas

Reports of flooding in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/ West Demerara) and in Region Six ( East Berbice/Corentyne) have been made to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and authorities have been dispatched in the identified areas to conduct assessments.

According to a statement from the CDC, it received these reports today (Saturday) and was told that in Region Three, farms at the Conservancy Dam, Canal No. 2 Polder are reportedly under water, and there are flooded streets and yards in Belle West, Phase 2, West Bank Demerara.

“CDC has deployed an assessment team to Region 6 and is working with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) there to gather more information, while the authorities of Region 3 will conduct their assessment and apprise the CDC subsequently.”