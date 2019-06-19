A post-mortem examination carried out on 10-year-old June Alexander, who collapsed last week Monday at her school revealed that she died from a pre-existing brain condition. The President of the PTA is asking that persons not be misled by misinformation
REGMA PRIMARY STUDENT DIED AS A RESULT OF BLUNT TRAUMA
