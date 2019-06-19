REGMA PRIMARY STUDENT DIED AS A RESULT OF BLUNT TRAUMA

0
38

A post-mortem examination carried out on 10-year-old June Alexander, who collapsed last week Monday at her school revealed that she died from a pre-existing brain condition. The President of the PTA is asking that persons not be misled by misinformation.Colwyn Abrams reports.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.