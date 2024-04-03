Wednesday, April 3, 2024
REGROUP, REFOCUS, AND REBUILD TO DEFEAT THE PPP AT THE POLLS, ROYSDALE FORDE SAYS ‘UNITY IN THE PNC/R’ IS KEY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
At the campaign launch of a contender for the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) leadership, a clear strategy was articulated: Regroup, Refocus, and Rebuild. This approach consolidates the party’s efforts to challenge and defeat the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) in the 2025 General and Regional elections. The candidate’s message underscores a commitment to revitalizing the party’s dynamics, enhancing its organizational capacity, and engaging more effectively with the electorate to secure a victory in the upcoming polls. Travis Chase provides further insights in his report.

Previous article
GDF RECEIVES TWO DORNIER 228 PLANES TO BOOST DEFENSE CAPABILITIES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
