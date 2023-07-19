RELATIVES DEMAND JUSTICE FOR LAING AVENUE TEEN BEATEN TO DEATH

Relatives and friends of 19-year-old Dequan Pyle from Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, who was tragically beaten to death over a month ago, have taken to the streets in a heated picket action. They are voicing their determination not to relent until justice is served. During the protest, they called on the police to expedite their investigation and to stop any delays or foot-dragging in resolving the matter.

The picket action underscores the deep emotions and frustrations of the victim’s loved ones as they seek accountability for the tragic loss of their friend or family member. Their demand for swift action by the police highlights the importance of timely and thorough investigations in cases of violence and loss of life.

Like this: Like Loading...