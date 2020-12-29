Release of 65 inmates was delayed due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic

-Prison Service condemns attempts to misconstrue act of “Special Remissions”

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has noted with concern some attempts on social media (Facebook) by persons who deliberately “misconstrue and to cast aspersion” on the act of the Special Remissions granted by the Prison Service for the release of sixty-five (65) former inmates.

According to Director of Prisons (a), Nicklon Elliot, he inmates were selected based on the time served in prison and are considered not likely to be of a risk to society.

In a press statement on Tuesday (today), it was explained that the offences for which the special remission was granted were as follows: major- five (5), serious- nine (9) and minor- fifty- one (51).

“The Guyana Prison Service wishes to clarify that the Special Remission was granted as required under the Prison Act Chapter 11:01, the Laws of Guyana to deserving inmates based on the time served, good behaviour and rehabilitation. It should be noted too, that this special remission was delayed due to circumstances beyond the control of the Prison Service and, also, arising out of the impact of the Global COVID- 19 Pandemic. The time remaining for the sentence served by these inmates was below three (3) months for all cases considered.”

According to the GPS, the above-mentioned information should assist in clarifying any doubts surrounding the releases of the inmates.