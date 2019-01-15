RELEVANCE OF MASH WILL BE UP TO GUYANESE – MASH COORDINATOR

Mash Coordinator Andrew Tyndall says that despite influences from other Caribbean nations, the relevance of mash still exists but Guyanese must learn to preserve what is local. Here is Javone Vickerie with this report.

“The origins of J’ouvert coincide with the emancipation from slavery in 1838. Emancipation provided Africans with the opportunity not only to participate in Carnival, a Spanish festival. Some J’ouvert traditions are carried forward in remembrance of civil disturbances in Port of Spain, Trinidad, when people smeared themselves with oil or paint to avoid being recognized”.

In 2018, more than a dozen J’ouvert concerts were held by several promoters throughout Guyana, even though in most Caribbean territories, it is celebrated once during Carnival festivities. Mashramani Coordinator Andrew Tyndall responded to Nightly News about how the committee plans to deal with regional traditions being slowly incorporated into a local festival.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton in responding to another question by this newscast explained that in a recent meeting with several promoters, he questioned the relevance of one particular concept.

Minister Norton explained that while he has no authority to dictate what private entities promote during the Mashramani period, it is important for promoters to understand what Mashramani represents.