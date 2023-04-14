REMOVE SELF-DOUBT, IGNORE YOUR SITUATION, AND WIN, SAYS HEARING-IMPAIRED CHESS CHAMPION

The Under 14 National Chess Champion Anaya Lall has made history by becoming the first deaf Guyanese to compete at the 44th International Chess Federation (FIDE) Olympiad. Despite her disability, Lall maintains a positive attitude: “I do not see myself as a person living with a disability. I am just a human being eager to win.” Antonio Dey has the full report.
