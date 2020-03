The assessment of the damages to the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) after a late Monday night accident is completed. Repairs have begun to the damaged hydraulic cabin.

The bridge has been closed to marine traffic, however vehicular traffic, though lengthy has been accommodated.

According to DHBC’s General Manager, Rawlston Adams, after the reinstallation of the repaired cabin is completed, DHBC will determine the earliest time the bridge can facilitate marine traffic.