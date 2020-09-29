RESIDENTS OF INDUSTRY CALL FOR PROBE INTO REMOVAL OF MAIN PIPELINE

Residents of Area ‘J’ Industry on the East Coast of Demerara are calling on the authorities at the Guyana Water Incorporated, to launch a thorough investigation into the proposed removal of the main distribution pipe, which runs across a plot of land allegedly owned
by a private individual – but which was once a canal and which formed part of the government reserve. Wendell Badrie has the details

