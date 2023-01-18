Residents of Linden, Region Ten, voice concerns about an increase in gang violence during Prime Minister’s visit

Residents of the mining town of Linden, Region Ten, voiced concerns about the increase in gang violence to Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips during his visit on Saturday. The residents reported multiple cutlass attacks in the communities along the Wismar shore, resulting in injuries to several youths. They called on authorities to investigate and take action to curb the violence.

The gang known as the MOB or the ‘Cayenne’ gang has been linked to violent and drug-related incidents in the past, with a peak in gang-related violence in Linden in 2019. An emotional mother shared her fears for her life after a chopping incident involving her 19-year-old son, and seven other young men occurred on Christmas Eve, and she received no support from the police. The police stated that no formal reports of gang violence had been filed but promised to investigate after receiving the information.

