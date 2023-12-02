RESIDENTS OF PLANTAIN WALK NOW HAVE ACCESS TO RELIABLE POTABLE WATER AFTER A DECADE-LONG WAR

Residents of Plantain Walk Beterverwagting have expressed their satisfaction with the improvements made by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in potable water supply. This positive feedback came after the residents publicly voiced their concerns in September regarding the water supply issues they were facing. The progress made by GWI in addressing these issues reflects the organization’s responsiveness to public relations and its commitment to ensuring reliable water services. In her ongoing report, Kerese Gonsalves provides further details on the developments and the current state of water supply in Plantain Walk Beterverwagting.

