Resort owner busted with cocaine and ganja claims she was “set up” by boyfriend

A resort owner, her brother and her alleged abusive boyfriend were arrested on Friday night following the discovery of 831 grams of marijuana and 20 grams of cocaine.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that at about 22:30h, Police ranks, acting on information received, went to Lorenzo and Deneve (L&D) Resort located at Kumaka, North West District (NWD) in Region One and conducted a search.

During the search of room four, which was occupied by 32-year-old Deneve Ramzan, the owner of the resort, a black plastic bag was found containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Some of the marijuana, which was found by Police [Photo: Guyana Police Force/August 5, 2023]

Police said Ramzan was immediately told of the allegation that she was in possession of narcotics, and a further search was conducted in the washroom area, and under a sink, a plastic bag containing a quantity of creamish/whitish substance suspected to be cocaine was unearthed.

According to the Police, Ramzan was again told of the offence committed, and she said, “Those things belong to my boyfriend Roberto Miggins,” whom she said was staying with her for a few days.

The businesswoman noted that she was having domestic issues with her boyfriend, and he was trying to “set her up.”

The room of Alister Peters, the brother of Ramzan, was searched, and according to Police, nothing unlawful was found.

Some of the cocaine, which was found by Police [Photo: Guyana Police Force/August 5, 2023]

In the presence of Peters and Ramzan, a further search was conducted in an abandoned fridge by the lobby area, where a rice bag was found containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems wrapped with brown scotch tape suspected to be cannabis.

They were told, separately, of the offence committed, and both denied having knowledge of the narcotics, claiming it belonged to Miggins.

The siblings were arrested and placed into the Police vehicle along with the narcotics found, and while escorting them to the station, Miggins was seen walking on the road.

Ramzan immediately pointed him out to the Police, and he was arrested and told of the allegation, which he denied.

The trio was escorted to Mabaruma Police Station. At the station, Ramzan made a report against Miggins, whom she claimed assaulted her.

She was escorted to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where she was examined by a doctor and issued a medical certificate.

Miggins was questioned and admitted to sharing a relationship with Ramzan and was staying with her in room four for the past four days.

He denied assaulting the businesswoman. Notwithstanding, they were all placed into custody pending charges.

Like this: Like Loading...