RESTORING SPORTS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC CHALLENGING

-ENGAGEMENTS ONGOING TO ENSURE SPORTS THRIVE- MIN. RAMSON JR

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will have its work cut out for it with respect to promoting sports locally given the COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse effects globally.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, during an exclusive interview with the HGP Nightly News explained that there are going to be challenges ahead to ensure that sports is returned to its glory both locally and internationally while the country tries to return to normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

” So that part is difficult. Because you can see even on a global scale sport is distrupted. Now you have people that play sport and they have mannequins basically or card board cut out as spectators because people cant even go the games anymore. That part is difficult, I think some sports it is a bit easier, because it is just one person playing and then you also have the additional requirement of wearing masks which will make oxygen in take very difficult too.”

He pointed out that in order for his Ministry to effectively and efficiently deal with the restoration of sports in the country, he will meet with both stakeholders and sports journalists, to discuss the way forward.

“I am going to be discussing it not only with stakeholders but I am going to be discussing it with Sports journalists too…young people need leadership but they also need young leadership too. The leadership part is one element but having a voice, a voice that gets to shape the future of our country, that matters in a significant way…e have now re-established the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport that in previously was subsumed in a department of education….”