REVISED BILL TO ALTER DPP’S POWER FROM DIRECTING MAGISTRATES TO COMMIT AN ACCUSED PERSON TO TRIAL

The PPP/C Government in the National Assembly has restricted the authority of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) through the Criminal Law Procedure Amendment Bill of 2022 in response to the verdict of the Caribbean Court of Justice in the Marcus Bisram case. Tiana Cole has the details.
