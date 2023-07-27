REVOLUTIONARY ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD SYSTEM TO BE IN PLACE BY YEAR-END

Report by Renata Burnette:

By the end of 2023, Guyana is set to introduce a groundbreaking electronic medical record system. This long-awaited system aims to revolutionize how medical records are stored and accessed nationwide. Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, an advisor to the Health Minister, emphasizes that adopting this technology is necessary to ensure a more efficient and streamlined healthcare system.

With the implementation of the electronic medical record system, the cumbersome reliance on paper records will be eliminated, making them a thing of the past. The new system is expected to bring numerous benefits, including improved patient care, enhanced data accuracy, and quicker access to medical information for healthcare providers.

Like this: Like Loading...