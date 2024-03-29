Friday, March 29, 2024
RICKFORD BURKE FILES CIVIL PROCEEDINGS TO QUASH DEFENDANT SUMMONSES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
94


Rickford Burke, a US-based Guyanese political activist, has initiated legal action through his attorneys, aiming to overturn summonses purportedly issued to him by a member of the Guyana Police Force at his residence last year. This legal move marks a significant development in Burke’s ongoing engagement with Guyanese authorities, highlighting issues surrounding the enforcement of legal processes and the rights of individuals. The case highlights the broader implications of jurisdiction, due process, and the complexities of international legal challenges faced by diaspora members involved in their home country’s political activities.

Tiana Cole provides more details in her report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
