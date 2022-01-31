RIHANNA IS PREGNANT! SINGER & FASHION ICON EXPECTING FIRST CHILD

Superstar singer, fashion icon, and Barbados’ National Hero- Rihanna is expecting her first child with her artist boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple confirmed the pregnancy in pictures, taken in New York City over the weekend and published on Monday, Jan. 31.

In the collection of photos, the 33-year-old “Umbrella” singer and rapper walk hand in hand, smiling sweetly at each other, with A$AP kissing her forehead in one shot. This would be both Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty and Rakim Mayers aka A$AP Rocky’s first child.