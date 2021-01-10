RITA MARLEY – WIFE OF BOB MARLEY IS DEAD

(25 July 1946 – 8 January 2021)

Alpharita Constantia “Rita” Marley, is a Cuban-born Jamaican singer and the widow of Bob Marley. She was a member of the vocal group the I Threes, along with Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt, who gained recognition as the backing vocalists for Bob Marley and the Wailers.

The reggae nation is in mourning. Cuban-Jamaican singer and songwriter Rita Marley, popularly known as “Lioness of Reggae,” wife of legend Bob Marley, passed away yesterday Friday, January 8, 2021. However, the cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

Rita Marley, was married to Bob on February 11, 1966, and she became a singer for the group’s backing vocals. They have six children together including Cedella, Ziggy, Stephen, Sharon, Stephanie, Serita Stewart Marley. She converted to the Rasta movement after seeing Haile Selassié visiting Kingston on April 21, 1966.

After Bob’s death in 1981, Rita Marley recorded a few albums under his name with some success. She also performed the backing vocals for the song Ouelli El Darek, for the Algerian singer of raï music, Khaled, in his album Sahra.

In 2004, she published a biographical and autobiographical account titled “No Woman, No Cry”: “My Life with Bob Marley”, written in collaboration with Hettie Jones. It also had its own foundation which worked to reduce poverty among people in developing and underdeveloped countries.

The 74-year-old singer was a member of the vocal group “I Threes”, along with Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt. Soon after sharing the news, reggae fans commented and sent their condolences to the Marley family for the loss of their mother.

Born: 25 July 1946 (age 74 years), Santiago de Cuba, Cuba

Spouse: Bob Marley (m. 1966–1981)

Labels: Shanachie JAD Records

Children: Cedella Marley, Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Sharon Marley, Stephanie Marley, more

Music groups: Bob Marley and the Wailers (1974 – 1981), I Threes

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Amen.