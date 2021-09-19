Robbers hold Goldsmith’s family hostage in their West Bank Demerara home

Police are looking for three males, one of which who was armed with a gun, after robbing a goldsmith and his family at Westminister Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.



The Guyana Police Force in a statement explained that at about 20:45 hrs on September 18, the 49-year-old man was on his veranda when the perpetrators jumped his fence and began to deal him several kicks to his face causing him injuries. The three men then entered the house where they held the victim’s wife and two children hostage, demanding all of the victim’s valuables and while ransacking the house.

The men then retrieved one black Lenovo laptop computer valued $100,000.00, two black Amazon tablets total value of $40,000.00, One black iPhone S5 cellular phone valued $60,000.00, One BLU cellular phone valued $30,000.00, $50,000.00 cash, and a quantity of gold jewelry where the value is unknown up to press time.

The suspects took possession of and made good of their escape on foot.

A report was made to the police and investigations are ongoing.