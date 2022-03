Police headquarters on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for Ronlee Rampersaud.

The 33 year old of Lot 124 Sideline Dam, La Penitence Georgetown is wanted for questioning in relation to a Series of Robbery under Arms committed between May 15th 2021 & December 30th 2021 in Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ronlee Rampersaud is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 227-1270, 911 or the nearest police station.