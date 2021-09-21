Robbery underarms committed on 68yr old resulted in scuffle in Leopold street

A police and one male suspect are now nursing gunshot wounds after a scuffle ensued in Leopold Street on Tuesday morning.

Police stated that a party of policemen responded to an alleged Robbery under Arms committed on a 68-year-old man around 10:00hrs on Monday. The men reportedly stole one artificial hand band and one Gold chain, by the two identifiable males one armed with a handgun.

The policemen then head to Leopold Street to arrest the 24-year-old and 20-year-old suspects when a scuffle ensued between them and ranks.

One of the suspects held on to the policeman’s firearm trying to disarm him. The firearm dislodged and the policeman was shot in his left thigh and one of the suspects also received a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Both injured persons were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and are presently receiving medical attention, while the other is in custody.

Investigations are in progress.

