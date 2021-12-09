Robbie Shakespeare: Sly and Robbie bassist and producer dies aged 68

Sky News UK:

Robbie Shakespeare, from legendary reggae rhythm duo Sly and Robbie, has died aged 68.

He worked with icons including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Gregory Isaacs and was named the 17th best bassist ever by Rolling Stone magazine last year.

Alongside drummer Sly Dunbar, he also produced or played with a long list of rock and pop names including Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Talking Heads, Madonna, Britney Spears, No Doubt and Suggs.

Born in East Kingston, Jamaica, in 1953, Shakespeare got together with Sly Dunbar in the mid-1970s and they went on to have a huge impact on reggae and dancehall music.

He was nominated for 13 Grammys during his career and won two.

The country’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, tweeted that “when it comes to Reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare”.

Culture minister Olivia Grange, who confirmed his death in a statement, said he was “among Jamaica’s greatest musicians”.