Rondell “Killa” Bacchus gets station bail as probe in Gold dealer’s murder continues

Forty (40)- year-old Rondell Bacchus also known as “Killa” of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, who turned himself in to the cops on Tuesday in relation to the execution style murder of Ricardo Fagundes called “Paper Shorts”, has been placed on “substantial bail” and will be required to report to the police on specified days as the probe continues.

This is according to a brief statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) moments ago, which stated that Bacchus was granted bail on Friday (today) after a Habeas Corpus Writ was served on the GPF in relation to Rondell Bacchus, who is a suspect in the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, being kept in police custody.

According to the GPF, Bacchus was being held at the Brickdam Police Station.

“Further, while Rondell Bacchus was being escorted from the lockups by the police today, he maliciously damaged a police vehicle for which he has been charged for Court on April 12, 2021.”

Less than three (3) weeks ago, 42-year-old gold dealer, Fagundes, was murdered in front of a popular night club on Main Street, Georgetown.

Around 22:00h on March 21, 2021, Fagundes was shot several times about his body on the night in question when he was reportedly “partying” with a close friend at the nightclub.

It was reported that he received a telephone call on his cellular phone and exited the club to take the call but moments after several gunshots were heard.

The now dead man’s friend along with other patrons had rushed out to the scene and discovered a motionless Fagundes lying in a pool of blood near his vehicle.