Roraima Airways plane crashed

Nightly News has been informed that a Roraima Airways plane late this morning crashed aback on approach to the airport at Ogle with five persons on board. There are no reports of any casualties so far but a number of persons seem to be injured. According to information reaching this newscast, the incident occurred about three miles on approach to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle. The plane crash is said to be in the Lower East Bank Demerara area. As more information becomes available, Nightly News will give an update.

Related