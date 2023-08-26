ROSE HALL DOUBLE HOMICIDE – FOUR IN CUSTODY, RELATIVES CRY FOR JUSTICE

Following the tragic double murder in Rose Hall on Wednesday, the police’s diligent investigation has resulted in the apprehension of four individuals. As the legal process unfolds, there’s a fervent plea for swift and immediate justice to be served in this case. Travis Chase provides details on the latest developments in his report.
