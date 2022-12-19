ROTARY CLUB OF GEORGETOWN CENTRAL SPREADS CHRISTMAS CHEER TO COMMUNITIES, ELDERLY HOMES WITH HOLIDAY HAMPERS

The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central (RCGC), commenced its fourth annual Hampers for the Holidays Distribution Project geared to spread Christmas cheer and support households within vulnerable communities and the elderly.

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Rotarians distributed more than 180 grocery hampers to residents of the Yarrowkabra and Long Creek Communities on the Linden Highway. During the distribution, Rotarians were lauded by residents who benefitted from the distribution.

Each of the three hundred and fifty (350) hampers that would be distributed comprises of Seven thousand dollars’ worth of groceries, catering to the needs of families this holiday season. Additionally, special toys and gift items are being distributed to children of the selected communities.

Other communities to benefit from the goodies this year include Kimbia and Sophia.

Meanwhile, in keeping with tradition, RCGC continues to cater for senior citizens and will distribute Care Packages to the Elderly today December 19. Residents of Uncle Eddie’s Home, Archer’s Home and the Catholic Women’s Home will benefit from these special care packages.

The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central extends gratitude to its collaborating partners and sponsors who continue to come onboard year after year to make these Communities Service Projects of the Club successful.