Rotary Club of Georgetown hosts medical outreach in Parika; over 100 residents benefitted 

President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, Sheldon Hazelwood, donated blood while being attended by Blood Attendant Melissa Thomas

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health (West Demerara Regional Hospital), Desinco Trading Limited and the Rotaract Club of Georgetown, the Rotary Club of Georgetown hosted a medical outreach at the Blake Primary School in Parika on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE) on Sunday.

Over 100 residents, including children, benefitted from several free services such as blood pressure testing, pap smear, ear, nose and throat examinations, gynecological, orthopedic and dental checkups, as well as paediatric care during the outreach.

President of the Rotary Club Sheldon Hazelwood welcomed all the participants to the event and expressed his delight and satisfaction that the club was able to return to the community to organise the event again, one of which was last held in 2020 in the Blake community.

The President further stated that the event on Sunday was a huge success for the club, and he was especially grateful to all the Rotarians, friends, family members and sponsors such as DeSinco Trading, Medicare, NAREI, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Health and GPHC.

A resident being attended by Nurse Jonathan Vyfhuis of the West Demerara Regional Hospital

Coordinator from the West Demerara Regional Hospital, Calvin Roberts, with Coordinator from the Rotary Club of Georgetown Wilmot Garnett

The Rotary Club of Georgetown has made notable contributions to society, such as the construction and restoration of the Redcross Children’s Convalescent Home, Polio eradication, construction of water wells in areas such as Old England/Siberia, Coomacka and Kuru Kururu; numerous donations to several organisations throughout the length and breadth of Guyana; food supplies for many Senior Citizens’ homes; Christmas gifts to children hospitalised as well as medical equipment to the Georgetown Public Hospital and other institutions; sponsorship of other Rotary, Rotaract and Interact clubs; several medical outreaches and many other projects over its 63 plus years of humanitarian service in Guyana.

The club said it will continue to offer assistance within seven main areas: Peace and Conflict Prevention and Resolution, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water and Sanitation, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, Economic and Community Development, and Care for the Environment.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator from the West Demerara Regional Hospital, Calvin Roberts, noted that it was a privilege to collaborate with the organisation.

About Rotary

The Rotary Club of Georgetown is the first club established in Guyana, serving communities across the country since 1959. Rotary Club members are volunteers who work locally, regionally and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, promote peace and eradicate polio under the motto “Service above self”.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service.

