Rupununi set to benefit from solar farm

President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Daniel Gajie has lauded the PPP/C Government for taking significant steps to construct a solar farm in Lethem, Region Nine to provide reliable electricity supply there.

Gajie in an interview said that this initiative not only aims to improve the lives of the consumers but fulfils one of the government’s plans to diversify its energy sources.

He said that the region’s electricity rates are among the highest in the country and as such, it provides affordability issues for both residents and the business community. He is calling on the government to reassess the cost of electricity in the region after the project has been implemented.

“Electricity costs can sometimes be 20 per cent of one’s income, which in any business is too high. So, we expect relief, not only with the quality of the derivability of electricity supply but also our reduction in electricity costs which will allow us to reduce prices for consumer benefits…so we are also pleading with members of government to see what they can do to bring down the costs,” the RCCI President noted.

He reiterated that the realisation of this solar farm will not only allow businesses to reduce their production costs but boost income whilst offering some form of relief to its consumers, as promised by the government.

This direction, the RCCI President believes is one of the many ventures that the Central Administration intends to take to push the region’s development and by extension, the country.

To this end, Gajie said that once the farm is completed, the region intends to use the supply solely during the day until further interventions are made by relevant stakeholders.

In 2020, the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Farfan & Mendes Limited and SOVENTIX Caribbean S.R.L signed a $1B agreement to construct solar photovoltaic farms at Bartica, Region Seven and Lethem, Region Nine.

This agreement entails the execution of the engineering, procurement, construction and installation and commissioning of the power plants, which includes Battery Energy Storage Systems for the hinterland, especially at Bartica and Lethem.

Lot 1: The works are for the design, and procurement of all materials and specialised equipment, and construction of 2.5km 13.8 kV, three-wire (3W), three-phase, bare conductor overhead interconnecting transmission line for the solar PV plant at Bartica.

Lot 2: The works are for the design, and procurement of all materials and specialised equipment and construction of 0.5km 13.8 kV, three-wire (3W), three-phase, bare conductor overhead interconnecting transmission line for the solar PV plant at Lethem.

The project falls under the renewable energy solutions for the hinterland, a major component under the Energy Matrix Diversification and Strengthening of the Department of Energy (EMISDE) programme funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

It will address the energy diversification policy goals of the government, by increasing the electricity access for the hinterland and rural areas with renewable energy solutions.

