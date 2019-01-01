RUPUNUNNI FARMER REMANDED FOR MURDER OF BRAZILIAN

A Rupunnuni Famer was on Monday remanded for the murder of a Brazilian National. The two reportedly had a heated disagreement over the alleged theft of wild meat. Here are the details from Javone
37-year-old Darren Williams of Moco Moco Village, Central Rupunnuni was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates Court. Williams was not required to plead to the capital
In presenting the case of the police, prosecutor Sanja Singh told the court that Williams and
The prosecution explained that after
The body was discovered by persons on Boxing Day. The murder accused was remanded to prison until January 17, 2019, and will make his next appearance at the Lethem Magistrate’s court. End.