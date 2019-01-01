RUPUNUNNI FARMER REMANDED FOR MURDER OF BRAZILIAN

A Rupunnuni Famer was on Monday remanded for the murder of a Brazilian National. The two reportedly had a heated disagreement over the alleged theft of wild meat. Here are the details from Javone Vickerie .

37-year-old Darren Williams of Moco Moco Village, Central Rupunnuni was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates Court. Williams was not required to plead to the capital offence of murder . It is alleged that on December 25, Christmas Day, at Moco Moco Village he murdered 44-year-old Elvis Aulicio , of Bon Fin, Brazil.

In presenting the case of the police, prosecutor Sanja Singh told the court that Williams and Aulicio are known to each other. He said that on the day in question, the two were at a birthday party consuming alcohol. The police say sometime later at the event, an argument broke out between the two men due to Williams accusing Aulicio of stealing Labba meat from his haversack.

The prosecution explained that after Aulicio left the party, Williams followed him to the Moco Moco Savannah and stabbed him to the neck with a knife. The police claim that Williams left Aulicio there to die and made good of his escape.

The body was discovered by persons on Boxing Day. The murder accused was remanded to prison until January 17, 2019, and will make his next appearance at the Lethem Magistrate’s court. End.