Sailor dead after falling over barge

A 38-year-old sailor is now dead after allegedly running across the barge he was working on and falling into the Essequibo River.

The deceased has been identified as Damion Mc Almont of Wappin Lane, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The incident took place this morning around 02:30h at the Toolsie Persayd Quarry, St. Mary Wharf, Essequibo River.

At the time of his death, Mc Almont was said to be a sailor employed with the Toolsie Persaud Company.

Another sailor told the cops that he was on the right side of the barge “pulling bow rope” when he saw Mc Almont running to the right side of the barge before falling into the river .

HGP Nightlt News was told that as a result, the sailor jumped overboard in an effort to rescue Mc Almont but was unsuccessful.

Relevant authorities were notified about the incident and a search in the waters proved futile.

Arpund 06:00 hrs, Mc Almont was found submerged next to the barge and his body was retrieved and examined. There were no visible marks of violence on Mc Almont’s body.

It was then escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where Mc Almont was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.