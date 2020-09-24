SAMUEL BARKOYE FULFILLS DESIRE OF IMPROVING MALE PERFORMANCE AT NGSA

Samuel Barkoye Junior was told that boys were not usually the top performers at the National Grade Six Assessment and made up his mind that he would usurp this trend. The 12 years Golden Grove East Bank Demerara resident turned this stereotype on its head when he
copped the top spot in the country on Monday. Amel Griffith was finally able to catch up with the excited lad and filed this report

