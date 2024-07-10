SARAH JOHANNA SQUATTERS DISPLACED – GOV’T PROMISES ASSISTANCE

The squatters of Sarah Johanna, who were recently displaced, have been informed that their eviction was not orchestrated by the People Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government but rather by a businessman. It’s worth noting that supporters of the PPP/C Government primarily inhabit the area. For a more detailed account of this situation, stay tuned for the report by Dacia Richards.
