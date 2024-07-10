Wednesday, July 10, 2024
SARAH JOHANNA SQUATTERS DISPLACED – GOV’T PROMISES ASSISTANCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The squatters of Sarah Johanna, who were recently displaced, have been informed that their eviction was not orchestrated by the People Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government but rather by a businessman. It’s worth noting that supporters of the PPP/C Government primarily inhabit the area. For a more detailed account of this situation, stay tuned for the report by Dacia Richards.

