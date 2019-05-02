SASOD WAITING FOR CALM AT PARLIAMENT

The Society against Sexual Orientation Discrimination is waiting for Parliament to become stable before it holds consultation with both sides of the house pertaining to a draft bill which could see LGBT persons having more human rights afforded to them . Here’s more Javone Vickerie

