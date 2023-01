“Schlumberger Guyana Inc has to either abide by the court’s ruling and cease all operations or face the full brunt of the law. The staunch remarks of Houston Residents Danuta & Vanda Radzik following a high court ruling to refuse SGI’s request to stay a judgment against the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to allow the construction and operation of a radioactive chemical facility at Houston, East Bank Demerara. Antonio Dey tells us more.

