Schoolgirl withdraws rape allegations against Local Government Minister

The schoolgirl, who had accused Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall of raping and sodomising her, withdrew the accusations.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum on Friday said that the victim had given investigators a “no further action statement” in the presence of one of her parents and a representative from the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA).

“The file is currently being prepared to be sent to the DPP for further legal advice,” Blanhum said.

On Wednesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to conduct further investigations into the allegations.

On the same day, President Irfaan Ali said he would respect the outcome of the investigation against the Local Government Minister.

The Minister, through his lawyer Nigel Hughes had denied the allegations.

Dharamlall has come on fire over the past weeks after the 16-year-old schoolgirl accused him of raping and sodomising her.

Even though he proceeded on administrative leave, Dharamlall was arrested and released on $1 million station bail.

This is not the first allegation against the Local Government and Regional Development Minister. In fact, last year, he was accused of harassing a 22-year-old New York-based woman.

A number of protests have been held and continuing, with the call for the Minister to step down or resign.

Like this: Like Loading...