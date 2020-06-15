SCHOOLS ACROSS GUYANA OPEN FOR SPECIAL TERM

Schools across the nation were opened on Monday to facilitate students preparing to sit the NGSA, CSEC, and CAPE examinations. Schools will thereafter be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until the examinations commence. Also, the hours have reduced to four hours each day, inclusive of a 30-minute lunch break.

To safeguard teachers and students the Ministry of Education had outlined strict safety measures and provided students with safety kits. The kits include face masks, hand sanitisers, soap, and tissue.

Minister of Education Dr. Nicolette Henry visited some city schools to check on teachers and students and to ensure the implementation of the outlined safety measures.

Some other measures to be implemented are face shields for teachers; hand-washing stations erected in all schools; the buildings will be cleaned thoroughly twice daily and physical distancing stickers and other signage will be employed at all schools.