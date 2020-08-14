Schools to remain closed until safety protocols are developed- Education Minister



-students should opt to utilise as many forums to continue education in interim

Schools are to remain closed while students obtain their education in as many possible ways while the Government works on the development of safety protocols in the future as a result of the COVID-19 situation in Guyana.

This is according to Education Minister Priya Manickchand, who earlier today stated that nk school will be reopened for physical attendance of students next month. and has advised that students remain academically engaged in whatever way possible as the Ministry develops safety protocols going forward.

In a video statement released by the Department of Public Information (DPI) today (Friday), Minister Manickchand stated that “we cannot reopen schools on September 7, 2020, as was previously scheduled. All schools should remain closed to face-to-face teaching for the month of September while we continue to review and evaluate the evolution of the disease (COVID-19) and our schools’ readiness.”

She noted that little or no action had been taken when the doors to schools were closed in the month of March, this year, to prepare the facilities, students, parents or teachers to reopen during this pandemic.

As at yesterday (Friday), the country confirmed 631 cases of COVID-19 inclusive of recoveries and 22 deaths attributed to this virus.