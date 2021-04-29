Schools will remain closed for May 2021- Min. of Education Priya Manickchand.

“Schools to remain closed for May except for those classes that have already returned,” she noted in a subsequent Facebook post. This would be for every grade except Grades 10, 11, and 12.

The Education Minister said at the end of May, she will update the nation once again on the government’s decision regarding the reopening of schools for face-to-face learning.

The Minister noted, however, that “If you think it is important for children to to go back to school, get vaccinated and encourage all you know to take theirs!”

According to Manickchand, while the government’s immunization campaign is largely successful, some quarters are still reluctant.