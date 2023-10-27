SCORES OF SENIOR CITIZENS BENEFIT FROM FREE HEALTH SERVICES AS MOH HOSTS HEALTH FAIR

In observance of the Month of the Elderly, the Ministry of Health went above and beyond, rolling out various health services tailored for the community’s senior citizens. Thursday saw scores of these grateful elderly individuals accessing these invaluable services, which underlines the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that every demographic within the society is catered to. Dacia Richards was on the scene to gather insights on this initiative and its impact.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on