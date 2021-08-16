‘Scraper’ injured to the head after parting fight in Berbice at wedding house

Police are on the hunt for a male suspect who hit a man at a wedding house for parting a fight. According to the police, the victim said he was at a friend’s wedding house at Burn Bush Dam, Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje Berbice when he saw the suspect and another male fighting. Enam Ally aka ‘Scraper’ said about 3:00hrs on Monday morning, he intervened to part them but the suspect took a Banks Beer bottle and dealt the victim one lash to his forehead causing him to receive an injury.

The victim was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and medically examined and admitted in a stable condition, the police said.

Further, checks were made for the suspect but he was not contacted. Investigation continues.

