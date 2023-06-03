SEAMLESS PROCESS’ AS DISCIPLINED SERVICES CAST VOTES TO KICK START LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS

On Friday morning, many members of the Disciplined Services actively participated in the Local Government Elections by exercising their constitutional right to vote at the 84 polling stations throughout the country. The voting process was reported to be incident-free. Renata Burnette was at the scene to cover the event and provide this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on