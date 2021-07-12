Search continues for body of DHB ‘jumper’

A male motorcyclist is suspected of committing suicide by jumping off the Western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) on Sunday, July 11 between 7:20 a.m. and 7:35 a.m.

At the time of publishing this post, the man’s identity was not disclosed and searches by personnel from the Police Marine Unit and Guyana Defense Force Coast Guard for the body have been futile, so far.



According to the Guyana Police in a news release, a driver of a motor vehicle stopped on the eastern side of the DHB and told police that he saw a male jump into the Demerara River from the bridge.

Police said an alarm was raised and officers from the Providence Police Station went to the Harbour Bridge where they observed a black CG motorcycle, #CH4923, parked on the northern side of the bridge, facing west, with its engine on.

“Checks were made on the pontoons under the bridge but no one was seen. The police marine unit is currently searching the river in this active investigation,” police said.