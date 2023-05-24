Search continues for ‘Smallie’; boat captain, woman still in custody

The manhunt for notorious convicted killer and death row inmate Mark Royden Williams, also known as ‘Smallie,’ is continuing, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

In providing an update to the press on Wednesday, the Director of the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar, disclosed that the boat captain and the female, who visited Williams on the day of his escape, remain in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigations.

The Police have announced a $10 million reward for any information leading to Williams’ arrest.

Persons with any information can contact the Police on telephone numbers: 22-56940, 2258196, 2252317, 227-1149 or the nearest Police Station.

Williams, who is on death row for killing 12 persons during the 2008 Bartica Massacre, escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, a maximum security facility, at about 14:30 h on May 19, 2023.

He was convicted for the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal Ivor Williams.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had said that Williams was returning to the Sibley Hall prison after receiving a visit from a female when the escorting ranks came under gunfire.

As a result, the ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants.

At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers.

Williams, who was in foot chains, ran towards the riverbank and jumped into the river. His accomplices at that point assisted him into the boat, which proceeded westerly upriver.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the men who aided Williams’ escape were armed with AK-47 rifles.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn revealed that there were breaches, which led to Williams’ escape, and two prison officers are under investigation.

In 2017, Williams escaped from the prison at Camp Street, Georgetown, during a riot.

