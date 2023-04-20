SEARCH FOR MISSING COPS REMAINS – TWO ACCOMPLICES IN POLICE CUSTODY

Detectives continued their search on Wednesday for the remains of a missing police officer, almost three years after he disappeared. This time, they are confident that they have found the correct location. Here are further details from HGP Nightly News Travis Chase on the ongoing investigation.
