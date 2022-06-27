Search for teen mom comes to a tragic end as body is found in Mazaruni River

The search for 19- year-old Anisa Miguel came to a tragic end, when the body of the teen mom of one was discovered at around 10:30 hrs on Sunday floating in the Mazaruni River in Region Seven.

This comes ten days after the 19 year old was reported missing.

In a statement, police headquarters said that acting on information, ranks went to the Baboon Island, Middle Mazaruni River area where they observed a body clad in blue jeans, pink top and no footwear face down afloat.

Police said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, but was identified to be that of Anisa Miguel.

The body was examined by a detective. That initial examination revealed a red mark around the woman’s neck.

According to reports, Miguel and two of her coworkers had travelled by boat to Martin’s Landing to sell perfumes and other items for their employer.

She was reportedly last seen at Martin’s Landing on June 17.

The body of the young mother of one will be transported to Georgetown for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing