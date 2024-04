Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill has approved the continued vending operations for mobile stall owners along the Georgetown Seawall, while insisting on the removal of all permanent structures. This decision aims to maintain the aesthetic and functional integrity of the seawall area while accommodating the livelihoods of local vendors.Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details on how this decision affects the vendors and the overall management of the seawall area.

Like this: Like Loading...