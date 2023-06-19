Second man remanded over murder of GDF Coast Guard Lieutenant

The second suspect involved in the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lieutenant (Coast Guard) Rondel Douglas was on Monday remanded to prison.

27-year-old Randy Wright, also called ‘John’ of Lot 13 Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD), appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on June 7, 2023, at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he murdered Douglas during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

He was remanded to prison until July 14, 2023. Last Thursday, Joshua Parris, also called ‘Stewie’ the prime suspect in the case, was charged and remanded.

Charged: Joshua Parris, also called ‘Stewie’

According to a police report, Douglas, a licenced firearm holder and resident of Bagotville, usually use his motor car bearing registration PZZ 703 to do part-time work as a taxi driver with Allading Taxi Service, which is located at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The taxi service owner told police that on the day in question, an identifiable male went to the taxi base and hired the victim to transport him.

However, a resident of Cul-de-Sac Street said that at around 22:30 h, he was at home when he heard a loud explosion suspected to be a gunshot which caused him to look out his window.

When he checked outside, he reportedly saw a white Fielder Wagon motor car heading out of the street at a fast rate of speed and a person lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

HGP Nightly News was later informed that Parris reportedly told detectives that he received a telephone call from a friend, who informed him that he had work for him.

The work was for him to steal a car since he already had a buyer willing to pay $700,000. As such, a plan was concocted.

The men proceeded to Alladin Taxi Service, where he requested Douglas to transport him to Georgetown.

It was reported that while on their journey, one of the men asked Douglas to stop so that he could purchase some Superbet credit.

Then, they attempted to pull Douglas out of the car, and he put up some resistance, and Parris allegedly pulled out a gun and discharged a round in his direction before making good his escape.

