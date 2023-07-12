Second monkeypox case detected in T&T

A second case of the Monkeypox (Mpox) virus was confirmed via laboratory testing on Wednesday in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Health said the patient is a young adult male. It didn’t say whether the patient had travel history like the first case reported on Tuesday.

Now, the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) is conducting an epidemiological investigation and has initiated the local public health response, which includes home isolation and contact tracing for the patient.

The Ministry said it will continue to provide updates to the public as necessary.

[Source: Loop News]

Like this: Like Loading...